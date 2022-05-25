Brokerages Anticipate The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year sales of $10.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.
In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $39.98.
Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.
