Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.