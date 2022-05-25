Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will report sales of $271.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $176.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.66.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.82. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

