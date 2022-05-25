Brokerages Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) to announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the highest is $3.62 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $14.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.42 billion to $14.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Shares of AMP opened at $260.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

