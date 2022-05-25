Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor posted sales of $860.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 96.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 41.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

