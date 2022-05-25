Brokerages Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

GALT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

GALT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

