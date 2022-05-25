Brokerages Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.76. General Motors posted earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 199,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,746,953. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. General Motors has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

