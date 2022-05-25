Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to report sales of $344.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.50 million. Hilltop reported sales of $447.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 38.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

