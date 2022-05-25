Brokerages Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.
In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
