Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

MRCC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 79,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $210.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 327,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

