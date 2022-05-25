Brokerages Expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. RumbleON reported earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RumbleON.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of RMBL opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.81. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $48.45.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Levy bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,061.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,529 shares of company stock valued at $507,625. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in RumbleON by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RumbleON (RMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.