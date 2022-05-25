Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 111,389 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after buying an additional 626,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

