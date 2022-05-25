Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 111,389 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after buying an additional 626,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.
About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
