Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Announce $9.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) will post earnings of $9.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.47 and the highest is $9.55. Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of $6.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $30,000.

MTN traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.65. 541,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,840. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

