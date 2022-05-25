Brokers Set Expectations for HubSpot, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HubSpot in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($2.24) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.37.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $307.95 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $295.53 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.