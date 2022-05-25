Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. 40,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 592.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

