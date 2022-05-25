Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -227.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.