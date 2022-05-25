Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT Lowered to $18.00

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Compass Point to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

BRKL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BRKL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 34,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.