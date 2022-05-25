BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$138.92.

DOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$134.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$89.73 on Wednesday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.33.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BRP will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

