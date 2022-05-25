BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

BRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:BRT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $410.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

