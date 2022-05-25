Bryan H. Hall Sells 20,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 2,077,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,543. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

