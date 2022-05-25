BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get BTRS alerts:

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.49. BTRS has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,631. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $103,440 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 3,818.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BTRS by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 260,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.