Bullpen Parlay Acquisition’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 1st (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 1st. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BPACU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $163,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

