Bullpen Parlay Acquisition’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 1st (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 1st. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $163,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.