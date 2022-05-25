Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.23) to GBX 2,935 ($36.93) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($36.49) to GBX 3,050 ($38.38) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,225.60.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

