Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 650.9% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BURBY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. 54,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,386. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURBY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.68) to GBX 1,836 ($23.10) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.69) to GBX 1,950 ($24.54) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 1,850 ($23.28) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,328.86.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

