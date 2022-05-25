Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 10,100 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of KYMR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 592,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,474. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.20.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
