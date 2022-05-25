Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 10,100 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KYMR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 592,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,474. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

