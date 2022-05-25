C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 1,596.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBNT traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. C-Bond Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.