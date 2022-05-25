C3.ai (AI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. C3.ai has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.69. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after buying an additional 1,834,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $13,763,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $13,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 312,989 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.