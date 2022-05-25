Cabaletta Bio (CABA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/25/2022 – Cabaletta Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “
- 5/25/2022 – Cabaletta Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Cabaletta Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “
- 5/18/2022 – Cabaletta Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “
- 5/16/2022 – Cabaletta Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CABA remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,890. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
