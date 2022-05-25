Cabaletta Bio (CABA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2022 – Cabaletta Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

5/25/2022 – Cabaletta Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Cabaletta Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

5/18/2022 – Cabaletta Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

5/16/2022 – Cabaletta Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CABA remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,890. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

