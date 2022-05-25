Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. Cadre has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $3,925,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $10,967,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $2,542,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

