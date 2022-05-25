Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,915. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $794.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $29.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

