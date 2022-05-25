Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83-2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.Caleres also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,915. The company has a market cap of $794.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

