Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 127,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Caleres by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in Caleres by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Caleres by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

