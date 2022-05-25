Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $186.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.27.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.53. 1,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,190. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $123.56 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

