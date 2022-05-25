Camino Minerals Co. (CVE:COR) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,000.00 in Stock

Camino Minerals Co. (CVE:COR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Justin Bourassa purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,037,751 shares in the company, valued at C$51,887.55.

Shares of CVE:COR traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. Camino Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Camino Minerals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Plata Dorada project, which consists of 8 claims covering an area of 3,800 hectares located in Cuzco, Peru; the Maria Cecilia Project covering an area of approximately 7,110 hectares located in the Cordillera Negra mountain; and the Los Chapitos property covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in department of Arequipa, Peru.

