Camino Minerals Co. (CVE:COR) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,000.00 in Stock

Camino Minerals Co. (CVE:COR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Justin Bourassa purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,037,751 shares in the company, valued at C$51,887.55.
Shares of CVE:COR traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. Camino Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 13.31.
Camino Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
