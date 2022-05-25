Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 2,614,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

