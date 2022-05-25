Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $40.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAXR. TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Shares of MAXR traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 132,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,949. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after acquiring an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 570,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

