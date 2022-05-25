Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

