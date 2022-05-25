Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 8,471,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325,648. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

