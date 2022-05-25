Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 8,471,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325,648. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
