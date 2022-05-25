Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Major Shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp Purchases 17,940 Shares

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 17,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $86,650.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,245,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,147,503.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, May 23rd, Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 66,215 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $297,967.50.

Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $359.82 million, a PE ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

