Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 607.7% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. 148,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capgemini to €230.00 ($244.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Capgemini from €270.00 ($287.23) to €240.00 ($255.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

