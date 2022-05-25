Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 607.7% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Capgemini stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. 148,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $49.65.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Capgemini Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
