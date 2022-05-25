Capri (CPRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Capri to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CPRI opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

