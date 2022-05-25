Capstone Copper (CSCCF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS: CSCCF):
- 5/24/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.
- 5/18/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
CSCCF stock opened at 3.81 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of 3.30 and a 1 year high of 6.00.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
