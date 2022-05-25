Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.85.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

CS stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.82. The company had a trading volume of 572,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.26 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.