Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

CRDL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,765. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.

