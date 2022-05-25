CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.57 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 127,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $1,282,441. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CarGurus by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 31.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $332,000.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.