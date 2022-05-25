Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 533.8% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CABGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.71.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 108,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.