Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 533.8% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CABGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.71.
CABGY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 108,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.
About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
