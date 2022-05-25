Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

TAST stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,679. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 138,051 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

