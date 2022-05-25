Carvana (CVNA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $80.00.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $80.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $49.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $80.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $48.00.

5/16/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $54.00.

5/13/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

5/11/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

5/11/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $65.00.

5/10/2022 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

5/3/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $90.00.

5/2/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $115.00.

4/26/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $125.00.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $300.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $277.00 to $225.00.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $160.00.

4/19/2022 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

4/11/2022 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $430.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.

4/1/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $317.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $488,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,721,250 shares of company stock valued at $296,841,675 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

