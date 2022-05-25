Cascades (CADNF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cascades (OTCMKTS: CADNF):

5/17/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

5/16/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

5/13/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00.

5/13/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$14.00.

5/13/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

5/13/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$10.50.

CADNF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071. Cascades Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

